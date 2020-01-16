Second Sartell Ice Arena Being Planned Following Recent Donation

SARTELL -- It's been a goal to build a second sheet of ice in Sartell for several years, and this year those dreams are expected to be reality.

The Sartell Youth Rec Center announced they received a second lead gift for their capital campaign from Regional Diagnostic Radiology.

The donation helps securing the funding needed to begin construction on not just a second sheet of ice, but a second arena.

Steering Committee Chair Brian Zimny says the original plan was to build an open-air facility, but in November plans shifted.

We think we have raised enough money where we have changed the scope of the project. Through addition analysis the cost for an open-air structure went up and cost for an enclosed structure has gone down, which led us to changing the overall project.

The new RDR Arena will be built in the parking lot next to Bernick's Arena, which will remain as is, and include ice/refrigeration system, locker rooms and turf.

Zimny says through the generosity of the community, businesses and city their goal of a second sheet of ice has transformed into a facility geared toward multi-sport athletes.

We originally started this project to give more ice and services to the kids in the most economical fashion. But with the support we've received we were able to change the scope of the project to benefit more athletes.

Zimny says their goal is to start the balk of the construction this year and with hopes of using the facility starting next year.

Back in April, the organization received their first lead gift from Scheels, which secured the naming rights to the entire complex which will be known as Scheels Athletic Complex following construction.

Bernick's Arena first opened in 2003.

