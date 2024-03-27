Sartell’s River Crossing Adding a Business

Sartell's River Crossing is expected to fill up with development in 2024 and the latest one to announce they are going in is Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Maintenance. That according to Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum. River Crossing currently consists of Mister Carwash, Aldi's, Chipotle, and Starbucks. Fitzthum indicates there is room for 3 to 4 more businesses to join the development and he expects those spots to be claimed before the year is out.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell Central Minnesota Health Care hub is also announcing an addition. Fitzthum says Foundation Autism Center is adding a new building near their existing building. He says this is an expansion for them. Fitzthum believes the amount of development in the health card hub is really picking up and could be more this year than originally expected.

The Sartell former paper mill site update includes the city's consultant bringing plans to the city council in April where they can work to figure out the development plan for that location going forward. Fitzthum says once the council approves the plan, it will become available to the marketplace.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Fitzthum which also includes the city's snow removal process recently, how they are dealing with a possible drought in 2024 and upcoming road projects in 2024 and 2025, it is available below.