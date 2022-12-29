2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals.

With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The temperatures above freezing mean that the precipitation that falls with this storm system could very well be a rain/sleet mix.

attachment-610temp.new loading...

The beauty of Minnesota is that we never truly know what is going to happen with the weather until it is happening. So just be aware that there is a chance for some less-than-ideal weather the first week of the year, and let us keep an eye on the forecast with the station app.

Get our free mobile app

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022