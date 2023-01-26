Benton County Fair Announces Dates for 2023

In the midst of a cold snap, the Benton County Fair has us thinking summer by announcing their dates for 2023.

The Benton County Fair will be taking over Sauk Rapids from Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th, 2023.

I love county fairs, and Benton County has one of the best in the area. Running Tuesday through Sunday allows for so many awesome grandstand events to happen like the truck and tractor pulls, autocross, a rodeo, and multiple demo derbys. The live music by the beer garden is also a fun draw, along with an entertaining midway filled with games and rides.

My favorite moment from the Benton County Fair last year was when a fish escaped from the tank in the Sportsmans Club on the first day of the fair. I was in there alone (other than the volunteers) admiring the fish and working on a TikTok when a northern decided to throw itself out of the tank and onto the floor. It was the last thing I was expecting to see at the fair. You just never know what will happen at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

I know I already have the Benton County Fair dates marked down in my planner, make sure you do too. August 1st can't get here fast enough.

