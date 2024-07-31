Recent Pop Up Showers Impacting Sartell Neighborhoods

Sartell Sunday experienced some heavy rain which caused some neighborhood level flooding. That according to Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum...he joined me on WJON. He says these occasional pop up showers can be problematic in low lying neighborhoods in Sartell like the Wilds and Celebration. Fitzthum says these areas have been prone to spring flooding. He says north of the Wilds is Baker's Lake, which is a collection point, which flows south to the Mississippi River. Fitzthum recalls significant flooding 2 to 3 years ago which led to $2.5 Million in state assistance money to improve troubled areas. He says the plan for the project is just starting now and it will continue into next year. The goal is to dig a ditch which will allow the water to flow faster and into confined areas without damaging homes.

Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Sartell's Mill District property recently received some positive news from the State. Fitzthum says DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek visited the site with his staff. Fitzthum indicates they appeared to be excited about the development of the site and is hopeful the State could offer some money to help develop the site's infrastructure. He says numerous references were made to the former Ford site in the Twin Cities which was termed a successful redevelopment of a former manufacturing facility.

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell)

The River Crossing development in Sartell still has 3 to 4 additional openings. Fitzthum says the plan is still for Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Les Schwab Tire Company to be breaking ground this fall. Fitzthum says the city was expecting a pair of quick serve restaurants to be joining the development but those have been put on hold for now. He expects those 2 open locations to be filled in 2025. River Crossing also includes Aldi's, Mister Carwash, Chipotle and Starbucks.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.