St. Cloud District 742 schools are "a safe place for this community's children". That according to Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She says they have received plenty of concerns from parents and students in regardless to ICE in the St. Cloud community. Putnam says Federal Law states that all children should have access to public education and they are providing that.

Online Learning Options

Putnam indicates they are not offering online learning for students at this time despite some requests to do so, due to ICE in the state. She says they are working with families individually to find out what they need. Putnam says ICE has not visited any of their schools or school property. Putnam indicates there has been instances where ICE has parked on public roadways in the area, which they have the right to do, but that has caused some fear among students and staff.

If ICE Visits

If ICE where to visit any of their schools, Putnam refers to their visitor policies. They would need to state the reason why they are coming to the school and show a warrant if they'd like to take a child out of school. She says Minnesota has data privacy laws the school would also need to follow.

Censure of Copeland

The St. Cloud Area School Board has voted to censure one of its own members. During last Wednesday night's meeting, the board approved a resolution of censure of board member Natalie Copeland. On January 9th, Copeland posted on social media referencing her displeasure with the federal ICE agents in Minnesota using profane language. She deleted the post on January 12th and published a public apology. Putnam says "as school district employees we have a different standard around public/private speech". She says it's important to always communicate in a respectful way.

Apollo Projects

The Apollo construction projects are moving forward. Putnam says starting March 2 construction will start on the ambulance bay and the EMT lab. In April construction will start on the Apex Athletic Complex on the south side of the Apollo campus. The design is complete and ready to go.

Putnam Wins Award

Putnam has won a national award. The leader of the St. Cloud Area School District was named to the list of Superintendents to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. More details.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.