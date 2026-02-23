The work on the Apollo ambulance bay and EMT lab begins today at Apollo High School. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says it is exciting that what they consider to be "phase 0" gets underway. Putnam says part of this construction project is funded by a grant that was secured a couple of years ago that requires the work be done by this summer to qualify for the money.

Apollo Construction Project Update

The timeline for the rest of the Apollo construction projects are in the final planning stages. There will be some prep work done this June and July which includes the moving of a shed and in August they will start working on the storm shelter which will also serve as a new gymnasium and secure entrance. The project will also include the renovation of the fitness center and large class spaces. The gym/storm shelter space will be used for wrestling, dance and gym classes and other activities.

Apollo Athletic Complex/District 742 Apollo Athletic Complex/District 742 loading...

Athletic Complex Timeline

The Apex Indoor Athletic Facility project construction bids came in favorably according to Putnam. She says the construction of that project will begin in early May with the ground breaking ceremony scheduled for Tuesday May 5 at 2pm. Putnam says the public is welcome to attend that ceremonial event. The Apex Center will be built on the southside of the Apollo campus near Veterans Drive.

Contract Agreements

Putnam says the school district has reached contract agreements with 9 of the 11 bargaining units and she's optimistic they'll reach agreements with the remaining 2 soon. She says the most recent agreements will be voted on by the school board at the next meeting on March 11.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.