St. Cloud’s District 742 Celebrating These Individuals

St. Cloud School District 742 is celebrating the following individuals this month. School Superintendent Laurie Putnam highlighted Apollo Science teacher Chris Ann Johnson, who was nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Putnam says this nomination is well deserved. Her name, along with 141 other teachers across the state, has been chosen.

Apollo junior Abby Petroske is competing at the International DECA Championship in Orlando, Florida April 26-29.

Apollo sophomore Charlie Bobick won first place in the State Swimming and Diving Tournament in the 200 IM.

The Tech Robotics team named Pink Havoc are competing in a World competition in May.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, it is available below.