St. Cloud Tech and Apollo High School graduations could look a little different this year. St. Cloud District 742 School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says they will have some new rules for attendees after a fight broke out among some individuals last year. Apollo and Tech will both celebrate their graduates on May 30 with Apollo's first at 11am, followed by Tech at 3:30pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

Policy Changes

Putnam says they have made some significant changes due to the unrest at last year's event. She says doors will close right at 11am for Apollo's ceremony and at 3:30pm for Tech. The district will not allow any latecomers. Putnam says there will be an alternate viewing area that will show the live stream at Rivers Edge. She says people will not be allowed into the ceremony if you do not arrive on time. Doors open at 9:45am for Apollo and 2:15pm for Tech.

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Clear Bags

The school district is only allowing clear bags is minimize the risk of someone bringing something into the ceremony that is not allowed. Putnam says, sadly we are at a time where anytime when large groups of people gather at a concert, graduation or comedy show the expectation is that clear bags are the only bags allowed. She says District officials have been communication with a security company and they are considering bringing in metal detectors. Putnam explains they are serious about the safety of their students and families. She says "is this is a sad state of our society that we need to be concerned about weapons at events like this."

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Law Enforcement

Putnam says they do have a law enforcement presence at the event and they could add additional private security staff who would bring metal detectors and would wand attendees before they are allowed in.

Cheering

The policy at Tech and Apollo graduations in the past requested that attendees resist cheering until the end of the name announcements to minimize the length of the ceremony. Putnam says graduates' student names will be displayed and during that time cheering is allowed but when that name is no longer posted, the cheering must stop. She says people in attendance need to be respectful of this policy so the ceremony can move along in a timely fashion.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.