St. Cloud School District 742 plans to reveal the plans for the Apollo High School safe entrance renovations at their school board meeting on Wednesday. Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says this will be the first time the public will get a look at the renovated front entry, activities entry and the learning spaces. Putnam says the new entrance doesn't require much more space and won't infringe on the parking lot in front of the building. She says this renovation doesn't expand the footprint of the building except the storm shelter that is part of this construction. Putnam indicates Apollo High School has plenty of space and good bones in the building.

Apollo Athletic Facility

District 742 officials were recently able to tour the nearly complete Rogers Athletic Facility. Putnam says that facility is very close in size and function to what Apollo's new facility will look like. She says they are at the phase to where they are ready to put out the project to bids for construction. Putnam indicates they're are on track for the construction of this athletic facility to being in the spring of 2026.

Looking for Substitute Teachers

Putnam considers the school district to be fully staffed. She did say they are looking for a couple of paraprofessionals and one LPN, a licensed practical nurse. Putnam says finding substitute teachers continue to be difficult. She says they work with a partner agency (Kelly Education Agency) to help them with that. Requirements to become a substitute teacher include a bachelor's degree and a passing of a background check.

Contributions to the District

District 742 schools received some financial donations recently. Putnam would like to thank Kellogg's and Coborns for giving North and South Junior Highs both $3,000 for athletics. Pilot gave the district $10,000 that will go to computer science education and stem education. The St. Cloud Rotary gave the district $110,000 to continue the preschool 467 program which Putnam says helps with early education for 3 and 4 year old children in the district. She says the district appreciates all the support.

