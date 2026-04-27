District 742 St. Cloud Schools is planning facility and property maintenance this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they are committed to maintaining their facilities.

Talahi

Putnam says they have work scheduled to be done at Talahi Elementary which is where the most comprehensive work will be done this summer. The District is planning roof and HVAC work, window replacement, and parking lot redesign of the lot off University Drive.

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HVAC and Flooring

Putnam says Discovery, Madison, Oak Hill, McKinley and Westwood Elementary schools will have some classroom and hallway flooring work and Lincoln Elementary will have its rooftop HVAC units replaced. She says they are also planning on doing HVAC work on North and South Junior Highs. Kennedy Community School will have some work done on their geothermal heating and cooling systems. Putnam also says the district plans to update restrooms at Tech High School.

Work at Tech

Putnam says believe it or not Tech High School is 10 years old and needs some maintenance work done. She says it is importance to keep the schools and properties in good shape going forward. Money for these maintenance projects is in the district's budget.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.