Community Partnership Working Well For Students/Businesses

St. Cloud School District 742 has been a longtime partner with the community for programs to ready students for life after high school. The EPIC program brings 10th grade students from numerous area high schools together with area businesses to give students a glimpse into what many industries/businesses are. This year's event is Friday October 25. Gail Cruikshank (Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation) and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON.

Get our free mobile app

Cruikshank says our kid's future is only helped by community engagement. She says she and Superintendent Putnam have partnered on numerous projects and highlights the EPIC program as a big success not only for students but for area businesses. Cruikshank explains keeping our high school graduates working in the community after graduation can be very beneficial. She says one of their goals at GSDC is to keep local talent, here. Cruikshank indicates local businesses have been thrilled to be a part of this process. Putnam says they are committed to preparing their students to becoming successful contributing members of the greater St. Cloud community.

Putnam praises the work that has come out of the community partnerships they've established with the GSDC, area businesses and other organizations. The EPIC event is career exploration through hands-on interactive activities for 10th grade students. District 742 brings all their 10 grade students for the day to St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Cruikshank says this event gives students an opportunity to help them learn what they could do in a career they may have interest in. She says the goal is to allow students to make better decisions on their career path beyond high school. Putnam says this applies to students interested in education beyond high school and for those looking for employment immediately following high school.

If you'd like to learn about job available in the St. Cloud area go to stcloudshines.com or go to greaterstcloud.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank and Laurie Putnam, it is available below.