District 742 Announces 2025-2026 Administrative Changes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Area School Superintendent Laurie Putnam has announced some administrative changes within the district.

The current Director of E-5 Education is leaving the district allowing for two curriculum director positions to be combined into the Director of E-12 Education. Current Kennedy Community School Principal Anna Willhite will take over that position on July 1st.

Director of Secondary Education, Hillary Johnson, will take over the open role of Tech High School Activities Director. She has 25 years of coaching experience to bring to the job.

Joel Heitkamp is the Executive Director of Operations. He's leaving the district to become the Superintendent of Schools in Worthington. Heitkamp's current position has been posted.

Gary Ganje is the Executive Director of Special Projects for the school district. Ganje is retiring at the end of June after serving the district for 40 years. That position will not be filled.

Kate Flynn will remain the Early Childhood Education Director.

