Dist. 742 Seniors Connect With Colleges and Employers This Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seniors in the St. Cloud Area School District will get some help this month planning for their futures.

District 742 is once again offering its career and college pathway initiative called Future 100 at Tech, Apollo, and McKinley schools.

Community stakeholders come together this month to work with the seniors on an actionable plan for either higher education or entering the St. Cloud area workforce.

This is the month when students will apply to local colleges or universities, meet with military recruiters, and connect with local employers about potential careers after graduation.

