Discovery Community School Awarded Minnesota Education Grant

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud school is getting a grant to help students gain access to essential services like health care, dental care, and after-school programming.

The Minnesota Department of Education is awarding a two-year, $600,000 Full-Service Community School grant to Discovery Community School.

It will be used in conjunction with a $2.5-million federal grant for Discovery and North Junior High School.

Full-Service Community Schools is a program in which educators, community members, families, students, and business leaders work together to strengthen conditions for student learning and health.

