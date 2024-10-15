St. Cloud School District Launching Career Program for Seniors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is launching a new initiative to help seniors plan for their future.

Future 100 is a collaboration with colleges and universities, employers, and the military branches.

The school district is calling October a month of action where students will be able to visit with schools, businesses, and military recruiters to learn more about what opportunities are available after high school.

The district is also looking for volunteers to mentor and assist with college applications, FAFSA applications, and local career exploration.

There will be two events this month, one at Tech High School on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and one at Apollo High School on Tuesday, October 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

