St. Cloud School Board Candidates State Their Case [AUDIO]

Seven candidates are vying for 4 seats on the St. Cloud School board. The seven candidates are Scott Andreasen, Yoanna Ayala-Zaldana, Al Dahlgren, Diana Fenton, Shannon Haws, Bruce Hentges and Monica Segura-Schwartz. Andreasen, Dahlgren, Fenton, Haws, Hentges and Segura-Schwartz appeared on WJON for a candidate forum. Ayala-Zaldana did not respond to the invitation to join.

Al Dahlgren - Dahlgren has been on the board for 12 years, serving 3 terms and is currently the Vice Chair of the board. He owns Once Upon a Child.

Scott Andreasen - Andreasen describes himself as an incumbent, has had 6 kids go through the school district, is fiscally conservative, an eagle scout and is a small business owner (Scott Investigation).

Monica Segura-Schwartz - She came to the United States and has been a resident in St. Cloud since 2001. Segura-Schwartz says she has worked for a local non-profit for 15 years and is now working for a for-profit corporation. Segura-Schwartz is currently serving her 2nd term on the board.

Diana Fenton - She has lived in St. Cloud for the last 24 years. Fenton taught at North Junior High for 11 years, worked at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College and she currently is employed at St. Ben's/St. John's where she is responsible for preparing teachers.

Shannon Haws - Haws is a long time resident of St. Cloud and is currently the General Manager of Comfort Keepers and a is a manager of Cubs Academy. She is a graduate of St. Cloud State, a former Head Start teacher and swim coach. Haws has 4 kids who attended District 742 schools.

Bruce Hentges - Hentges is a lifelong resident of St. Cloud and District 742. He says he's had a connection with District 742 since 1955 when he entered kindergarten at Clear Lake Elementary. Hentges has been a teacher, coach, Administrator, Activities Director, Transportation Director and Executive Director for LEAF.

If you'd like to listen the 2-part candidate forum, it is available below.