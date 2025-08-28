In April voters in the St. Cloud Area School District approved two referendum questions to make improvements to Apollo High School. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She is excited about the sharing of the schematic design for the Apollo Athletic facility on Wednesday September 3 at their next board meeting. Putnam encourages the public to come to the board meeting or tune in online to see the plan. She says "the Athletic Center is beautiful and is very exciting". Putnam indicates they've selected turf and chosen the lighting so it's really coming together.

Apollo Plans Continue

Plans for the Apollo safe entrance, redesigned learning and CTE building approved by voters in April continue. Putnam says Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud will gather staff together to further discuss the plan in September. Putnam says the plan is to release the schematic designs for the Apollo facility in October. Construction on the building is scheduled to start next summer, with work continuing through the school year. The building improvements are expected to be completed in the summer of 2028.

South Junior High, submitted photo

Summer Projects

District 742 underwent some scheduled maintenance and construction projects this summer. Putnam says they put new bathrooms in at North and South Middle Schools. She says the improvements will provide better safety and comfort for staff and students. Putnam says they put new lockers in at South, new flooring at their elementary schools and the completed of a portion of the roof at Apollo. The work done also includes new roofing at North. Putnam says all of these projects done this summer were budgeted as part of their 10-year plan.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.