Apollo will soon have a name for its new Indoor Multipurpose Athletic Facility that voters approved earlier this year. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON.

What's in a Name

Putnam says on November 5th Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud will be presenting to the school board 3 name options that were suggested by a naming committee. The naming committee was made up of community members, students, staff and administrators. They met multiple times. Putnam says the school board will decide among the 3 names brought to them. She says they considered paid naming rights for the facility but decided against that because it is being paid for with public dollars.

Timeline

The Multipurpose Apollo Athletic Facility will break ground in the spring of 2026 and is expected to open in the spring of 2027. Putnam says the school is currently taking construction bids for both the multipurpose athletic facility and the secure entrance.

Snow Day Policy

Putnam has met with School Superintendents from Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen in preparation for the winter season. She says she'll be delivering an update to the public highlighting protocols so staff and families know what to expect in regards to snow days.

Starting Before Labor Day?

School District 742 is examining how they will approach the school calendar in 2026-2027 with a later than normal Labor Day. Putnam says the State Legislature has given schools the authority to start the school year prior to Labor Day. She says they are considering that but they also need to consider that construction at Apollo High School will be happening in the spring and summer of 2026. Putnam says it is likely they will propose starting school before Labor Day each of the next 2 years.

