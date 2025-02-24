Early Voting Is Underway for St. Cloud District 742 Referendum

St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON to talk further on the upcoming District 742 Apollo Referendum questions. She says anyone interested in learning about these questions can access an online presentation prepared by her and Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud. The site also includes tax calculator information residents can use to determine the cost each resident will be responsible for it these questions pass.

Question one will build a safe entrance while question two would build an athletic facility on the Apollo campus that would be used by District 742 students and would be available by community members and organizations. Putnam explains the athletic facility wouldn't only be for Apollo students but would be an option for Tech and Cathedral and organizations like Waite Park and St. Cloud Blue Sox baseball.

Early voting started last Friday (February 21) with the voting day scheduled for April 8. The district has the following public opportunities for residents.

Public Information and Apollo Tours

Mar. 15, 10 a.m. at Apollo High School (1000 44th Ave N, St. Cloud)

Public Presentations

Mar. 24, 10 a.m. to noon at Whitney Senior Center (1527 Northway Dr., St. Cloud)

Information Sessions

Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. League of Women Voters hosts at District Administration Office (1201 2nd St. S, Waite Park)

Mar. 29, 10 a.m. (English) at Great River Regional Library (1300 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud)

Mar. 29, 11:30 a.m. (Spanish) at Great River Regional Library (1300 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud)

Mar. 29, 1 p.m. (Somali) at Great River Regional Library (1300 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud)

The cold weather last week led to a school closing and a 2-hour late start for St. Cloud District 742. Putnam indicated if they need to have another school closing, it would be an e-learning day. She explains they've used up their traditional snow day for the season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnan, it is available below.