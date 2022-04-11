LEAF Fundraising For Homeless St. Cloud Students Throughout April

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization is raising money to help support homeless students in St. Cloud.

The District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation has officially declared April “Homeless Student Awareness Month.”

Throughout the month, the organization will be collecting donations that will be used to help provide K through 12 students in the St. Cloud Area School District and their families with food, shelter, clothing, transportation, and access to crisis shelters.

So far, the fundraiser has already collected at least $25,000 thanks to a donation from three area couples. Since 2015, LEAF has granted over $160,000 to students experiencing homelessness.

If you would like to make a donation you can do so online at leaf742.org or by mailing a check to LEAF, PO Box 1132, St. Cloud, MN.

