Spring and summer means road construction and St. Cloud has big and small projects in the works. St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner joined me on WJON. He says they have crews out addressing potholes. Langner says residents can call or email the city with specific pothole concerns at 320-650-2900. He says they make a list and fill those potholes as soon as possible. Langner says the weather has warmed and the plants are now open to provide hot mix to fix potholes. The hot mix is a more effective patch as opposed to the cold mix, they use in the winter months.

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Potholes on Highways Through St. Cloud

Langner indicates they have reached out to MN-Dot to address the potholes on Highways 10, 15 and 23. He says MN-Dot plans to send out crews to work on these requests at night. Langner says Highway 15 through St. Cloud is the worst of the group.

Resurfacing Projects

St. Cloud is planning 10 miles of resurfacing projects this year. Langner explains the city has done some catch basin and manhole cover repairs prior to resurfacing projects taking place. He says these projects will start to take place next week with resurfacing happening on non major roadways.

North St. Cloud Project

The neighborhood reconstruction project started last week near North Junior High. Langner says that project is expected to finish up this fall. The locations include 25th Avenue North to 29th Avenue North and 10th to 12th Street North.

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22nd Street South

22nd Street South will undergo a complete reconstruct this year between Cooper Avenue and Oak Grove Road. Langner says some trees have been removed to meet state requirements and the area has been prepped with some utility work. He says the project is still out for bids and he anticipates work to start in late June or early July. Langner expects the project to be done this fall. The reconstruct will transfer the road from rural to urban and will include curb, gutter and sidewalks.

Street Sweeping

Street sweeping will continue all year with crews out in neighborhoods and consistently keeping the downtown streets to keep them clean.

Lead Service Line

The lead service line replacement project for this year will take place from in the Lake George neighborhood between University Avenue and Division Street between Washington Memorial Drive and 14th Street South. That is the first phase with the 2nd phase extending to 9th Avenue. Langner says this is the 3rd year of lead service replacement projects in different portions of the city. The city does receive funding from the state to pay for this project.

Street Light Repair

The city of St. Cloud is also working on a lighting project along Killian Boulevard where crews will be replacing the posts and electrical lines. Langner says the same exact lighting will be going in.

Maintenance Work

Major projects that were completed in the city in 2025 are seeing some warranty work this spring. That includes Lincoln Avenue and the Pantown Park area where any concrete repair or adjustments of manholes needs to take place. Langner expects this maintenance to take approximately 2 weeks and roads will not be closed while this work is done.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Langner, click below.