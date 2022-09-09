St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall. He discussed work road, the sale of the media center near the new city hall, and the budget for 2023. Kleis says the city did a record amount of road resurfacing and construction projects in 2022 and still have many more planned in 2023. He says projects like the Cooper and Wilson Avenue reconstructions had to be moved to 2023 due to supply chain issues so he appreciates the patience from the community.

Get our free mobile app

Mayor Kleis explains the work on 25th Avenue North in St. Cloud is scheduled to be done soon with the work near the railroad tracks being the final portion to be completed. A caller was concerned about bike safety in the community. Mayor Kleis explained that riding bikes on city roads and sidewalks are legal in the city. He says bikers, drivers and pedestrians should use common sense when sharing these portions of the road way and sidewalks.

The former St. Cloud Tech Media Center building has been up for sale for months now. Kleis says the city has received many offers and they plan to accept the highest qualified offer very soon and could announce a sale soon. He indicated with property values going up they want to make sure they receive the price they are seeking. Kleis says the property is now zoned commercial.

The 2023 budget process continues with the public hearing coming up Monday on the preliminary levy. Kleis presented the 2023 budget at the beginning of August with the city council meeting many times in August about the budget and he says no changes have been made.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.