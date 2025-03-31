What Disciplinary Options St. Cloud School Teachers Have

What can teachers do to discipline misbehaving students in St. Cloud schools? That is a question I posed to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam when she appeared on WJON. She says initially if there is a misbehavior in the classroom the teacher would determine whether it could be resolved in the classroom for not. Putnam explains some incidents required administrative support. She says it is laid out in their Code of Conduct for teachers explaining how incidents should be dealt with. Putnam indicates families are notified when incidents occur by teachers, administrators or deans.

Putnam indicates handling of behavioral incidents can vary depending on age. She used the example of a kindergartner pushing another kindergartner as opposed to a 12th grader pushing another 12 grader. The incident involving kindergartners could be handled in the classroom by the teacher while the incident involving 2 12th graders would need to be handled by an administrator. Putnam says there is never a time where a teacher could be physical with a student for their safety and the safety of the student. She says teachers are told, if you are comfortable intervening, you may. Putnam says that type of action is most often left to school administrators. She says deans and school administrators have certain requirements in regards to physical contact with students. Staff cannot put kids on their stomach, can't lean on their back, or grab them around the neck. Putnam says they do a training for all of their staff called "Crisis Prevention and Intervention" to help them understand how to handle these difficult situations.

If misbehavior reaches a high level suspension could be used as a disciplinary action. Putnam says the school board would get involved at that point. She says that policy is reviewed every year. Putnam indicates suspensions are determined based on safety of a student or student community. Examples would include fighting, weapons, assault, harassment, bullying or severe drug use.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, it is available below.