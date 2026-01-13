ROCKVILLE, MD (WJON News) -- District 742 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam has won a national award.

The leader of the St. Cloud Area School District was named to the list of Superintendents to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association.

Putnam is one of 30 leaders from school systems across the nation to be given the honor for 2025-2026. It recognizes innovative superintendents in their first five years for outstanding leadership, communication, and community engagement.

Putnam's nomination highlighted her commitment to academic excellence, inclusive participation, collaboration, and transparent, strategic communication.

The honorees will be recognized at the NSPRA National seminar in New Orleans in July.

Putnam was also named Minnesota's 2025 Superintendent of the Year.

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles