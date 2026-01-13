St. Cloud’s Superintendent Earns National Spotlight for Leadership
ROCKVILLE, MD (WJON News) -- District 742 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam has won a national award.
The leader of the St. Cloud Area School District was named to the list of Superintendents to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association.
Putnam is one of 30 leaders from school systems across the nation to be given the honor for 2025-2026. It recognizes innovative superintendents in their first five years for outstanding leadership, communication, and community engagement.
Putnam's nomination highlighted her commitment to academic excellence, inclusive participation, collaboration, and transparent, strategic communication.
The honorees will be recognized at the NSPRA National seminar in New Orleans in July.
Putnam was also named Minnesota's 2025 Superintendent of the Year.
