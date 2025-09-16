Student Suffers Medical Emergency at Westwood Elementary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large police and EMS presence descended upon Westwood Elementary on Tuesday morning for a medical emergency.

In a statement from the St. Cloud Area School District, a student at the school experienced a medical emergency. Staff immediately responded and cared for the student until emergency responders could arrive.

The student is receiving medical attention, and regular school operations continued.

St. Cloud Police say there is no threat to the public.

