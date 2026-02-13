ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two local teachers are semifinalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

An independent panel of 22 community members has whittled down the list of 128 candidates to a group of 30 semifinalists.

Among the group of semifinalists are Devon Bowker and Paige Janorschke from the St. Cloud Area School District. Bowker is a teacher at Apollo High School, while Janorschke teaches at Lincoln Elementary School.

The panel will review the portfolios of the 30 semifinalists again, along with video submissions, in mid-March.

The panel will then select 10 finalists before the winner is announced at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet in St. Paul on May 3rd.

