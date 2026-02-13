Two St. Cloud Teachers Compete for Minnesota’s Top Teaching Honor
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two local teachers are semifinalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
An independent panel of 22 community members has whittled down the list of 128 candidates to a group of 30 semifinalists.
Among the group of semifinalists are Devon Bowker and Paige Janorschke from the St. Cloud Area School District. Bowker is a teacher at Apollo High School, while Janorschke teaches at Lincoln Elementary School.
The panel will review the portfolios of the 30 semifinalists again, along with video submissions, in mid-March.
The panel will then select 10 finalists before the winner is announced at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet in St. Paul on May 3rd.
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH