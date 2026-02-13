ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract.

The 2025-2027 contract agreement will still need to be approved by the teachers' union and the school board before it can be adopted.

The deal calls for annual steps for eligible teachers, ranging from 0% to 4.75% depending on a teacher's placement in the step schedule. The salary schedule will increase by 2% in year one and 1.5% in year two.

District 742 will also increase health insurance contributions for both individuals and families. Single coverage gets a 7% increase in the district's contributions and 9% for families.

Enhanced longevity pay for teachers with 12 or more years in the district applies in year two of the contract.

The total cost of the package is 8.82% over the two-year period. The teachers' union will vote on the deal on February 26th, and if approved, will then go for a vote by the school board at their regular meeting on March 11th.

The teachers have been working without a contract since their current deal expired at the end of last June.

