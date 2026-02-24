WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A former instructor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is accusing the agency of training new officers to disregard constitutional protections.

Ryan Schwank testified before Congress that he resigned on February 13th after discovering that trainees were being instructed in ways he believes violate the Fourth Amendment.

According to Schwank, ICE has been misleading both lawmakers and the public about its commitment to ensuring recruits uphold constitutional standards. He told lawmakers he was directed to instruct agents that they could make arrests based solely on an administrative removal order, without securing a warrant from a judge.

The Department of Homeland Security has denied Schwank’s allegations, issuing a statement rejecting his claims.