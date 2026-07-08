ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's being called "St. Cloud's Biggest Ever Open Mic Night". The first "Be the Hope Music Festival" is a fundraiser for The Place of Hope Ministries.

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The event this Saturday will be at Iron Street Distillery with two indoor stages and one outdoor stage. Pastor Carol Smith says they've got at least 25 musicians committed to performing, and the list is still growing. The seven-hour live music event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Charlie Roth has been instrumental in organizing the event and lining up the artists.

Artists include:

Matt Vee

Paul "Stretch" Diethelm

Leon Laudenbach

Tom Wakefield

Emma Cotton

Paul Imholte

Charlie Roth

Jeff Engholm

Cathie English

John Larson

Chris Laumb

Kiley Hughes

Joe Meyer

Matt Murphy

Grant Erickson/Scott Baker

HoneyBee Hullett

Dos Offbeats

John Theis

Cory Davis

Pastor Carol Jean

Angela Christine Smith

Faye Hazel

Pastor Jake and Deacon Elwood

Smith says the artists are all donating their time, and the money collect in their "tip jars" will all go to The Place of Hope.

We'll have our QR code everywhere for giving, and we'll have big boxes at every stage for donations. Kind of like when somebody plays on stage and has a tip jar, except the tips will all go to Place of Hope.

They are not selling tickets, and it is free to attend; you are just asked to make a donation if you are able.

Smith says a single donor has given a $50,000 matching donation. The food trucks and all the other vendors will also be donating 10 percent or more of their revenue.

There will also be a family-friendly area with bounce houses, clowns, and face painting.

You are asked to bring your own chair for the outside stage. Smith says the money they raise on Saturday will help with their renovation of the Place of Hope Family Center.