Stearns Museum Hosts Free Repair Clinic At Whitney Senior Center August 20
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum and Tri-County Solid Waste Commission are partnering to host free Fix-It Clinics across central Minnesota.
The next clinic is on Thursday, August 20th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud.
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Fix-it clinics offer hands-on opportunities to have textiles and household items like small appliances, toys, and more repaired by skilled volunteers. Pre-registration is required, with a limit of two items per household.
Or pre-register by calling 320-255-7245.
Volunteers with expertise in mending, fixing, and general repairs are also needed. Contact Central Minnesota Fix-It Clinic at fixit@stearns-museum.org or call the museum at 320-253-8424.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt