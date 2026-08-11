ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum and Tri-County Solid Waste Commission are partnering to host free Fix-It Clinics across central Minnesota.

The next clinic is on Thursday, August 20th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud.

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Fix-it clinics offer hands-on opportunities to have textiles and household items like small appliances, toys, and more repaired by skilled volunteers. Pre-registration is required, with a limit of two items per household.

Or pre-register by calling 320-255-7245.

Volunteers with expertise in mending, fixing, and general repairs are also needed. Contact Central Minnesota Fix-It Clinic at fixit@stearns-museum.org or call the museum at 320-253-8424.