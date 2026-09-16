WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There's a free, fun family event happening in Waite Park this weekend. Minnesota Family Festival is this Sunday at the Park Event Center.

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The opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. The Waite Park American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors at 9:40 a.m., followed by Maddie Moore singing "The Star Spangled Banner" at 9:45 a.m.

The festival activities will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Organizer Jason Roering says there will be dozens of games and activities to entertain the kids.

Funtastic Fun Inflatables are donating activities like those large Zor Balls that you climb inside of and race across a 55-foot inflatable track. Jousting up on a pedestal is hosted by Waite Park Police.

Blizzard, the St. Cloud State University mascot, will be at the festival from 10:45 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Live music includes Aksel Krafnick from 11:00 a.m. until noon, Charlie Roth from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., and Kathy Kampa from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Families can explore the festival with the Minnesota Family Festival Passport, collecting stamps from participating organizations throughout the event. Completed passports can be entered in a drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates sponsored by Play It Again Sports.