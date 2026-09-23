PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Drivers in Paynesville will be detoured around a construction zone starting on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 55 as crews begin work on the bridge over the North Fork River. A detour will be in place throughout the winter into early July of 2027.

Crews will begin by removing the old bridge first and then begin building the new structure, continuing through the winter.

The closure is between Business 23 West and the east junction of County Road 130.

Southeastern traffic will be detoured via eastbound Highway 23 over to Veterans Drive, via Business 23, and to West Main Street.

The Northwest detour will be via West Main Street to Business 23 West, to Veterans Drive and over to westbound Highway 23.

minnesota department of transportation minnesota department of transportation

Pedestrians are asked to stay out of the work area and also follow posted detour signs.

The $4.2-million project includes a new, wide bridge with concrete approach panels, stormwater catch basins, updated lighting, new guardrail, and a 10-foot multi-use trail along the north side.

For more information on the project, visit MnDOT's project webpage.

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