SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Drivers in the area of Highway 15 and Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids will see some road construction activity beginning on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin prep work on the Highway 15 overpass to westbound Highway 10. Drivers should expect about three weeks of preparation work with minimal traffic impacts.

Crews will be realigning the right turn lane at Benton County Road 29 as weather permits.

The majority of the work and the entire bridge reconstruction, including a detour, will take place in the spring of 2027.

The $6.6-million project will replace the bridge over eastbound Highway 10, resurface road approaches, replace guardrails, and make other updates.

See below for the 2027 detour map.

minnesota department of transportation minnesota department of transportation

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