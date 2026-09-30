Hwy 95 Reopening Through Cambridge After First Phase of Two-Year Project
CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- The first season of a two-year road construction project through Cambridge is wrapping up for the season.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 95 through town will reopen to traffic on October 8th.
During the first six months of the project, crews reconstructed Highway 95 from Fern Street to just west of Main Street, including new sidewalks, adjacent entrances and underground storm sewer and utilities.
MnDOT says there is a delay in getting new signal equipment at the intersection of Fern Street and Dellwood Street, so that intersection will be all-way stops until the new signals can be installed in mid-December.
Construction will resume in the spring as road crews rebuild and expand the final segment of Highway 95 west of Main Street to east of Fillmore Street. The work in 2027 will, again, require traffic to detour around the work zone.
The entire project will be completed next fall. For more information, visit the MnDOT project page.
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