St. Cloud Road Projects Wrapping Up Throughout the City

The city of St. Cloud is close to wrapping up road construction projects for this season. St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner joined me on WJON. He says the Pan Park Phase 5 project is nearing completion. Langner explains that they've wrapped up utility work in the neighborhood but are still working on surface restoration, bituminous, curb, gutter, and sidewalk. He anticipates the project will be complete by the end of October.

Utility Work

Langner says there is some private utility work continuing throughout the city which includes installing cables and underground utility operations. He anticipates that work will continue into November as long as the ground isn't frozen.

Rejuvenator

The rejuvenator material used on St. Cloud roads to increase the longevity of the roadway is complete in the city. Langner says that work took place over the past month with an oily surface placed on roads there had work done recently. He says some lime and sand is placed on the roads with that product and then it is swept up the following week. The rejuvenator product brings stability, prevents cracking and limits wear on the roadway.

Gas Prices

The increase in gas prices has caused cities to examine their budget as the gas price is higher than budgeted for. Langner says they will be over budget for gas this year and have increased their budget request for gas in 2027. He says to account for additional expense of gas this year, they are using money saved from other operational funds.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Langner, click below.