Things are heating up for fall activities in the St. Cloud area. There is a lot to do this weekend without going very far.

The Arts Underground programs are back at the Paramount Center for the Arts. A great way to learn a new skill or craft at a low cost: only $10. READ MORE: Drop In Thursday Evenings To Try Pottery, Mosaics, And Woodworking At Paramount Arts Studios

You have time to take in GREAT Theatre's final performance in its 29th Season, "How I Became a Pirate," as one of the many great live shows going on this weekend, along with Rhea Northington Sound and Vision at the Paramount, Black Label Society at the Ledge Amphitheater, and Mad Alice at Pioneer Place on Fifth, to name a few.

READ MORE: GREAT Theatre Marks 29th Season With Student-directed Pirate Show

The Weekender is here with some other ideas for you to get out and have some fun on your two days off (or three or four if you are lucky). Check out our top five picks for this week below.

TSM STC TSM STC

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

WOOFSTOCK - ST. CLOUD

It is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for a local nonprofit and a good way to get out and get in some exercise for you and your furry friends. Tri-County Humane Society is hosting its 38th Annual Companion Walk on Saturday at Wilson Park. It is like a big party for pets with vendors, carnival-style games, arts and crafts, live music, food and beverages, a pet costume contest, a reptile booth, a silent auction, and then the walk. Whether you are there to walk your pet or hang out with your family, it is a good time for all.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

A popular fall event is back in St. Cloud on Saturday. The Historic Harvest Fest will take over the grounds at the Stearns History Museum. The Free event will have carnival-type games, a cake walk, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, crafts, and other fun activities for the kids. It is the museum’s event most geared towards kids and families, so head on over and have some fun.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kevin Moloney, Getty Images Kevin Moloney, Getty Images

If you are going to get lost, this is the way to do it. Head out to Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for its annual Harvest Fun Days and Corn Maze. They feature three different mazes over 57 acres for you to explore and find your way out. There is also a maze scavenger hunt. Plus other fun activities like a giant corn pit, two swings, a big slide, a jump pad, gravity box basketball, and more. Some of the activities are included with your paid admission. The cost is $12 per person.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Getty Images New Home Sales Increase Despite Rising Mortgage Rates

TOUR OF HOMES - ST. CLOUD

A St. Cloud tradition is back with a great way to get ideas for your home remodeling or new home building project. The Central Minnesota Tour of Homes lets you check out area homes for inspiration and to view the latest building trends. It also lets you connect with local builders and contractors. Check out the variety of stunning homes and amazing new trends over three days. They ask that you be respectful when touring the homes: no food or drink inside the houses, no shoes, wear socks, and no pets. Free to attend. Check out the link above to get a list of the homes.

Friday: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

You can help solve a mystery, have a good time, and contribute to a good cause. The Great River Children’s Museum is hosting its 3rd Annual Game Night Gala. This year it is a murder mystery presented by Gnarly Bard Theater. All the money raised from ticket sales and gameplay goes towards helping the Great River Children’s Museum bring play into the lives of area kids. It’s a fun night of clues, entertainment, and challenges. Solve the mystery and win a prize. Plus, you will get exclusive access to the brand-new exhibit opening and a special performance. Tickets are $100 for the general public or $85 for museum members.

Saturday: 5:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud