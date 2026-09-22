WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has kicked off its 29th season. "How I Became a Pirate" has its final public performances this weekend at the Helgeson Learning Lab.

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The 40-minute musical is directed and designed by high school students and features an all-youth cast. The production comes to life through GREAT's Youth Artist Project, which gives high school students the opportunity to lead the creative vision of a fully produced musical under the mentorship of professional artists and educators.

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The story is about how a simple day at the beach turns into a treasure hunt when an ordinary kid is recruited by a band of pirates searching for buried treasure.

Friday's performance is at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, they have shows at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., and on Sunday it's at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $16 each. You can buy your tickets at GREATTheatre.org.

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Great River Educational Arts Theatre (GREAT) brings the community together through shared theatre experiences that inspire imagination, build confidence, foster collaboration and leadership, and create a sense of belonging. Each year, nearly 50,000 people participate in or attend GREAT performances, camps, school partnerships, and community-based activities throughout Central Minnesota.

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