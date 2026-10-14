Postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis are two different things. To explain what each are and how common they are, I was joined by Rejuv Medical licensed therapist Liz Reihm.

What is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a mood disorder that occurs during pregnancy or within the first year after giving birth, affecting about 1 in 7 women. Postpartum psychosis is a rare, severe, and treatable psychiatric emergency that affects about 1-2 out of every 1,000 women after childbirth. This typically appears within the first two weeks post-delivery.

Postpartum Psychosis Can be More Severe

Reihm says the Lindsey Clancy case has caused a lot of women to visit her to discuss this issue and how it happens. She says postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis are very different. Reihm believes Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Postpartum Depression Symptoms

Reihm says symptoms of postpartum depression include loss of energy, significant sleep changes, difficulty concentrating, and a feeling of hopelessness. Reihm says mothers may have intrusive thoughts of what if I dropped my baby. She says a natural reaction to that would be, that isn't a good thing to think about. Reihm says anxiety about your baby being hurt isn't psychosis. She says an example of psychosis thinking is "I need to drop my baby down the stairs to save them". Reihm says psychosis is a huge break from reality.

Hormonal Changes For Pregnant Women

Reihm says there is a rapid hormonal change for women at the birth of a child. She indicates that if a woman suffers from bipolar disorder and/or has had depression in the past, postpartum depression or psychosis can be more likely.

What Treatments are Appropriate

Women who've recently given birth have some options to minimize their chances of suffering from postpartum depression and/or postpartum psychosis. Reihm suggests getting enough sleep, minimize stress and get some help caring for the baby with the father of child and family members. She also suggests incorporating exercise and eating healthy. Reihm says medications can also be helpful for those that it makes sense for.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Liz Reihm, click below.