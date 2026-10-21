The St. Cloud V.A. is offering custom substance abuse disorder treatments to veterans. To discuss this, I was joined by Dr. Stephanie Pagano, Dr. Jennifer Roth and Public Affairs Officer Russell Tippets from the St. Cloud V.A.

The Experts

Dr. Pagano is a clinical psychologist and PTSD specialist working at the Residential Treatment Rehabilitation Program at the St. Cloud V.A. Dr. Roth is a PTSD Specialist in the St. Cloud V.A.'s Outpatient Mental Health Clinic.

Signs that Substance Abuse is Happening

Dr. Pagano says substance abuse disorder is when someone is abusing the substance or they are dependent on it. She says the focus is on whether the substance is impacting their work, relationships, sleep, health or school functions. Other concerns would be craving the substance or suffering withdrawals when you aren't using it. These substances could be prescribed but not all abused substances are.

How the Substance Abuse Program Has Changed

Dr. Roth says the outpatient programming for substance abuse has shifted in the last month. She explains they used to have programs for outpatient abuse but now it's moved to a level of care where veterans can choose the level of care for your life and goals. She says they offer anything from low intensity to high intensity which can include once a week to 9-plus hours a week.

Catered Substance Abuse Care

Dr. Roth says low intensity can include maintenance or ongoing support where moderate intensity which includes 2-4 hours a week allowing for building skills while higher intensity would include 5-8 hours a week which include increasing support and monitoring progress. The highest intensity would include intensive support for complex needs. Dr. Roth says with all of these options there are ways to tailor to each veteran's needs. Dr. Pagano says the care can change for each person as time progresses.

Family Members Often Refer Veterans

Dr. Pagano says it isn't uncommon for a family member or friend of a veteran to refer a veteran to see the St. Cloud V.A. for assistance. She says veterans often times say that a spouse, brother, sister or parent encourage them to seek help. Dr. Roth says veterans with PTSD can become dependent on substances based on their past experiences.

Useful Apps

Dr. Roth encourages veterans and others to look into some useful apps for your device to help with stress management and substance abuse. One is called "Vet Chance". It can be used by anyone. It will track cravings and alcohol use. She recommends the St. Cloud V.A. website and mobile app as well.

PACT Act Seminar

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting a PACT Act Information Seminar November 3 from 11am-noon. The PACT Act law expands V.A. healthcare and benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic substances.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Pagano, Dr. Roth and Russell Tippets, click below.