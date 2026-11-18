November is National Family Caregivers Month in the United States, honoring tens of millions of family caregivers who support loved ones with health, aging, disability, or mental health needs. The St. Cloud V.A. is recognizing caregivers this month. I was joined on WJON by Caregiver Support Program Supervisor Jessica Behrends and Public Affairs Officer, Russell Tippets.

The Role Caregivers Play

Behrends says the Caregiver Support Program at the St. Cloud V.A. supports caregivers of veterans. She says these caregivers play a key role in whether many veterans can continue staying in their home.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

How the St. Cloud V.A. Can Help

The resources the St. Cloud V.A. has resources to support caregivers that include groups that connect caregivers with each other, education, one on one resources, and suggestions on caregivers maintaining their physical and mental health. Behrends says they offer respite care for caregivers for a few days or over a weekend. The resources they offer are both in person and virtual.

Contact the Caregiver Support Program

If veterans or caregivers of veterans are looking for assistance, contact the St. Cloud V.A. Caregiver Support program at 320-252-1670 extension 7283. Behrends says information about their upcoming events can be found on the St. Cloud V.A. facebook page.

Operation Full Plate

The St. Cloud V.A. is partnering with DAV Minnesota Thursday on a project called "Operation full plate". Tippets says this is food support for local veterans and their families. It will take place November 19 from 10am - 2pm in Building 8 on the St. Cloud V.A. campus. On December 2 the St. Cloud V.A. is hosting another PACT seminar.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jessica Behrends and Russell Tippets, click below.