Little Falls Flyer Fest Night Raises Money For Student Opportunities
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- An annual event next week aims to help an area school fund its student activities. Little Falls Community Schools will host the third annual Flyer Fest on October 29th.
Flyer Fest Brings Adults Together For School Funding
The event is an adult-oriented night out with a raffle, silent auction, and games and prizes. Superintendent Greg Johnson says Flyer Fest helps keep activities going and fund new opportunities for the students:
"We really do have an array of activities in Little Falls for students both in the fine arts and athletics and in programs like esports, and we're proud of that, but it spreads the resources thin at times."
Flyer Fest helps fund athletics, arts, and clubs, along with the Little Falls Education Foundation, and Johnson says all those things are important for their students:
"When you look at band and choir and theater, and there are needs that exist there, so to add another entity that our people can tap into to support the work that they're doing for our students is really critical."
Johnson says Flyer Fest is a fun opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the Little Falls community.
Flyer Fest runs from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Little Falls Ballroom. It costs $50 per person to attend.
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Gallery Credit: Angela Brown
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker