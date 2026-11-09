Little Falls Schools Eye Parking Upgrades And Air Quality Fixes

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Little Falls Community Schools are looking to get some upgrades done to the High School and Lincoln Elementary next year. At Monday night's school board meeting, there will be a public hearing on the approval of tax abatement bonds, not to exceed $1.7 million.

Little Falls Schools Look To Add Parking And Improve Air

Superintendent Greg Johnson says the money will be used to add parking to both schools:

"Obviously, the additional parking south of the high school will be probably two-thirds of the funding, with the other remaining third at Lincoln Elementary."

The parking improvements would add about 80 spots at the high school and 30 spots at Lincoln Elementary.

Little Falls Schools Plan Upgrades While Eyeing Consolidation

In addition, the school did receive approval from the State of Minnesota for almost $18 million in funding from the Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) program to make improvements to the air quality systems at the high school. That work should start over the summer once bids are accepted and approved.

Johnson says once the upgrades are complete, the district may move forward with closing the Middle School:

"We will continue to move towards that 7-12 secondary school and closing the Middle School. With our current enrollment and enrollment projections and just dealing with declining birthrates and some open enrollment numbers, it's clear that we don't need the space at the Middle School. We have over 600,000 square feet, and that's about 260 square feet per student."

He says the state recommends about 180 square feet per student. 6th grade students would be moved to Lindbergh Elementary School should the Middle School be closed.

READ MORE: Failed Referendum Leads Little Falls District To Pursue State Maintenance Funding

Johnson says there are still a lot of meetings and conversations to be had about the aging Middle School building, and nothing has been decided. The district would save about $1 million per year by closing the high school and moving the students to the high school and Lindbergh Elementary.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer