LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The school year is about two weeks from starting, and one Central Minnesota school district will have a lot of new faces when the students return. Little Falls Community Schools will have two new fall sport coaches and a new Activities Director.

Joey Leonard takes the reins as the Flyers' head football coach, Bobby Loukinen is the new head coach for the boys' soccer team, and Dave Langerud is the new Activities Director. Langerud's name may be familiar, as he worked for the St. Cloud Area School District for about nine years.

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Little Falls Superintendent Greg Johnson says, in addition to athletics, they will have a lot of other new faces:

"Change can be a really positive thing, and I look forward this week; we're bringing in twenty-five new teachers that we've hired over the course of this spring and summer, and so that type of change is always exciting to have new faces come in as we say goodbye to those who are moving on to different ventures."

Johnson says they normally have about twelve new teachers in a given year, so the twenty-five is a little large for Little Falls. Little Falls teachers and staff begin workshop week on Monday, with classes starting on August 31st.

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images

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