Little Falls’ School Board Reaches New Agreements for Teachers’ Contracts
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Another area school district has come to terms on its teacher contracts. The Little Falls School Board approved the Education Minnesota Little Falls teacher contracts for the next two school years at its last meeting.
Superintendent Greg Johnson says it took a little bit longer this time than in the past:
"In Little Falls' case, it was really important for us to have our audit complete, and that was helpful in our, really appreciate our teachers working together with us and being patient and ending up with what I hope everyone believes is a fair contract for the next two years."
Johnson says the district has had to make some tough choices over the last year budget wise like closing Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary in Randall, and they are grateful for their teachers in working with them on the new contract:
"We have some flexibility, more flexibility than we have had in the past four years, so very thankful to be in that position and hope that we continue on that trend based on the decisions we're making, and again from a district standpoint, very thankful for our teachers working with us closely to get to that point."
The new deal is for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years, and the vote for the referendum for the Middle School and High School will be on April 14th.
READ MORE: Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
READ MORE: Little Falls Considers Big Changes For Middle And High Schools
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls