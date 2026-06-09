WHO'S A GOOD BOY?

Franklin. Franklin's a really good boy.

Franklin was a stray when he went to the Tri-County Humane Society Shelter in St. Cloud in March.

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Since then, Franklin's been living with a foster family as part of TCHS' Adoption Ambassador Program.

His fosters say Franklin is very energetic and loving. He gets along with the foster dog and loves playing with his ball which he carries around with him a lot.

He sleeps through the night and does well being kenneled.

Franklin is a quick eater, though. So his fosters have him using a Kong slow feeder to slow him down a bit.

Franklin is a 5-and-a-half-year-old large mixed breed, 53 pounds, neutered and chipped.

Would you like to meet Franklin?

Franklin is available through TCHS' Adoption Ambassador Program and is not at the shelter. Call 320-252-0896 to arrange a meet-and-greet.

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If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: