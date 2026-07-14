Kodak is a gorgeous boy -- a 38-pound, medium sized mixed breed who looks like a lab mix.

This playful one-year-old came to the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud from another shelter about a month ago.

Kodak loves to be brushed and run around. He's protective of his food, so you should feed him separately from other animals. Staff have some great tips on "resource guarding."

TCHS staff say Kodak is picky about the dogs he pals around with. So they recommend a dog-on-dog meet-and-greet with any dog in your home before you adopt.

Kodak is neutered, chipped and ready to join your home.

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Ready to meet Kodak?

Here's how to meet him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 1, C.

Pretty sure you may want to adopt Kodak?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on him to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: