Tyler is one happy guy.

This 68-pound, 3-and-a-half-year-old is fun-loving and happy-go-lucky.

Tyler is a transfer to the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud from another facility. And he's currently part of the TCHS Adoption Ambassador Program and in foster care.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

His foster says Tyler has lots of energy and loves walks. He's a puller, but staff have stragegies for dealing with that.

Tyler loves being outside and hanging out.

His foster says Tyler can be hesitant when he first meets men, but does warm up.

He walked in the Granite City Days parade and was fine with other dogs and small kids. (Not sure about cats...)

Oh and he loves water, too.

Tyler is neutered and chipped and ready for his next adventure.

Ready to meet this happy boy?

Tyler is available through TCHS' Adoption Ambassador Program and is not at the shelter. Call 320-252-0896 to arrange a meet-and-greet.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: