Meet Jack, a 47-pound, nearly 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud say he's a mellow dude. He likes to spend time outside, running around with other pups and going on walks.

And then he loves his naps.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Jack is a chill middle aged dog who looks forward to his next set of adventures.

Jack loves to get petted -- though, he's a little sensitive to an old injury on his back right leg.

Jack likes to dine alone -- prefering to eat and get treats away from other animals.

Jack is neutered, knows basic cues and is good with kids and other dogs

Would you like to meet Jack?

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 3, F.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: