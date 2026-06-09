Stearns County Unveils Fresh Logo With New Justice Center Plans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has adopted a new logo just in time to incorporate it into a new Justice Center.
The idea of creating a new county logo has been talked about for years and was restarted last year ahead of construction.
The county worked with the Northway Group at St. Cloud Technical and Community College to draft preliminary designs. Staff whittled down the selections to three finalists, which were then reviewed during the board of commissioners' March 10th work session.
The Northway Group made some revisions, including a new color palette, before presenting it to the county's leadership team.
County commissioners unanimously approved one of the designs at Tuesday's board meeting.
County staff will now finalize a schedule to roll out the new logo in both online and print materials by this fall. Updating durable goods and other capital will get the new logo when appropriate to save on costs.
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